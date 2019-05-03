Politics

Four times Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule have butted heads

03 May 2019 - 10:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Ace Magashule after he was elected general secretary at the 54th ANC electve conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Ace Magashule after he was elected general secretary at the 54th ANC electve conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The division in the ANC's leadership continues to dominate headlines just days ahead of the general elections.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule have been on opposing ends on a number of issues. Here are four must-read stories highlighting their contradictions:

Cellphone bugging

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted claims made by Ace Magashule on Thursday last week that his cellphone and those of other party comrades have been bugged. Magashule made these claims during an interview with eNCA, where he urged other party members to come out and not be afraid to speak up about this issue.

However during Newzroom Afrika's round table show on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he too suspected that his phone had been tapped at one point, but it was untrue. He also added that Magashule acted in anger when he made these claims. 

'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight political battles

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are being bugged by "state organs".
Politics
5 days ago

Gangster state

Ace Magashule urged ANC supporters to buy Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, written by investigative journalist and author Pieter Louis Myburgh, in which he is alleged to be corrupt. He said that reading the book would allow people to know that it filled with "lies."

News 24 reported that Magashule did this in defiance of president Cyril Ramaphosa, who allegedly instructed  him not to talk about the book during party's gatherings. 

You're on your own, Ace: ANC tells Magashule as he faces corruption allegations

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been told by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to stop using ANC platforms to defend himself ...
News
3 weeks ago

Reserve Bank

In January, Ramaphosa warned the party's top leadership against contradicting each other in public. He said this during his address on the ownership and independence of the SA Reserve Bank, urging the leadership to "speak with one voice", so that investors are'nt confused.

Ramaphosa and Magashule had been singing a different tune as far as the Bank is concerned. Ramaphosa assured investors that the bank would remain privatised, while Magashule said it would be nationalised. 

Cyril Ramaphosa urges unity on SARB issue

President tells ANC brass to stop publicly contradicting each other on central bank
News
3 months ago

Ramaphosa's removal from the presidency

Ramaphosa allegedly took aim at  Magshule's involvement in plotting to remove him from his position as president. This followed a report by Sunday Times, which claimed that Magashule had allegedly been scheming with some members of the party to oust him.  

Cyril Ramaphosa's veiled attack on Ace Magashule

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over rumours of his involvement in meetings to plot the ...
Politics
7 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC calls for provincial investigation into crippling Durban strike Politics
  2. Johan Booysen outlines details of 'funny' meeting at Gupta compound Politics
  3. Julius Malema engages in 'necklacing' war of words with radio caller Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X