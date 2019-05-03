Four times Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule have butted heads

The division in the ANC's leadership continues to dominate headlines just days ahead of the general elections.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule have been on opposing ends on a number of issues. Here are four must-read stories highlighting their contradictions:

Cellphone bugging

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted claims made by Ace Magashule on Thursday last week that his cellphone and those of other party comrades have been bugged. Magashule made these claims during an interview with eNCA, where he urged other party members to come out and not be afraid to speak up about this issue.

However during Newzroom Afrika's round table show on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he too suspected that his phone had been tapped at one point, but it was untrue. He also added that Magashule acted in anger when he made these claims.