Gordhan fails to meet Mkhwebane's deadline in 'rogue unit' probe

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has not met the extended deadline to file an affidavit to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concerning her investigation into the South African Revenue Service's so-called "rogue unit".

Last month, Mkhwebane gave Gordhan until Friday, May 3, to submit his response to allegations of improper conduct‚ a violation of the executive ethics code‚ and irregular and unlawful activities by the public enterprises minister.

Aspects of the investigation by Mkhwebane related to Gordhan’s time as Sars commissioner.

"Minister Gordhan’s legal team is corresponding with the office of the public protector. A number of requests for information, requests for explanations and an objection to today’s deadline have been submitted," Gordhan's spokesperson, Adrian Lackay, said on Friday.

He said Gordhan’s legal team was awaiting further correspondence from the office of the public protector and would take further instructions based on such correspondence.