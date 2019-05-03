Politics

Julius Malema and radio caller in 'necklacing' war of words

03 May 2019 - 14:17 By Ernest Mabuza
Julius Malema told a caller to Power FM that he would have 'put two tyres' on him after the caller said Malema should be necklaced for selling out the African child.
Image: Alon Skuy

The horrific spectre of apartheid-era necklacing played out during a live radio interview with EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday.

The party boss promised a caller to Power FM that he would have "put two tyres" on him. The caller, identified as "Muzi", had moments earlier said Malema deserved to be necklaced for selling out the African child in Pretoria and Johannesburg after the 2016 local government elections.

In the 1980s, "necklacing" was the practice of execution carried out by forcing a car tyre, filled with petrol, around a victim's chest and arms, and then setting it on fire.

Muzi accused Malema of being a "sellout" by working with DA mayors in Johannesburg and Tshwane after the 2016 local government elections. The EFF had formed coalitions with the DA to unseat the ANC from those metros.

"You have failed the African child, especially the ones in the metros that you have given to your bosses. The EFF is the gardener. You are gardeners to the white people. You have sold out," Muzi said.

Muzi accused of Malema of making sure that all the promises that were made by the previous ANC administrators in the city of Tshwane and Johannesburg ended.

"You are a sellout. If it was back in the days of mzabalazo [the struggle], you were supposed to get the tyre," Muzi said.

Malema did not take this lying down.

"Let me tell you, Muzi, I would have put two tyres on you before you put one. I am not shaken by any nonsense you said here.

"You have an option to choose any party you want to choose. Let me tell you, none of the things you said here shake me. Nothing. I will put four on you before you can do anything," Malema said.

Malema said he stood by the decisions taken by the EFF.

“Anyone who feels aggrieved, May 8 gives you an option to choose more wisely than you did in 2016, even if you take away your vote from the EFF.

"I am sorry, I would not have given Zuma my vote, I would not have given the ANC my vote to continue looting and collapsing municipalities in the name of the EFF," he said.

