Last day on the job for Panyaza Lesufi, awaits post-election deployment

Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Friday is his final day in the department.

With national and provincial elections taking place on Wednesday, he is signalling that he expects to be deployed in a different portfolio for his next term in office, providing the African National Congress secures the vote.

"Today is my last day at work! Sad indeed," he stated on social media.

The MEC, who is active on Twitter, sparked an outpouring of support from the platform's users following his announcement.