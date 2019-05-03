Politics

WATCH | SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections & it's hilarious

03 May 2019 - 06:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Ever wondered what South African children think of the world we live in? Or what their attitudes are regarding the upcoming elections? We asked them a few heated questions and got the best responses!

What does the president do? Who should we vote for? What are the biggest problems facing the country? With the general elections just around the corner, TimesLIVE asked the most important citizens their views on these burning questions. 

Children from St James Preparatory School took part in a funny and unfiltered Q&A session. And boy, did the kids have a lot on their minds.

"ANC is about fun," said one kid while another said the president "kills people". 

Yup, that's our future.

Let us know in the comments section if you agree with the children on their thoughts regarding political parties, the elections and personalities.

