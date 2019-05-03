WATCH | SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections & it's hilarious

What does the president do? Who should we vote for? What are the biggest problems facing the country? With the general elections just around the corner, TimesLIVE asked the most important citizens their views on these burning questions.

Children from St James Preparatory School took part in a funny and unfiltered Q&A session. And boy, did the kids have a lot on their minds.

"ANC is about fun," said one kid while another said the president "kills people".

Yup, that's our future.