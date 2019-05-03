Politics

Zambia spreading lie that SA is xenophobic, says Cele

03 May 2019 - 08:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Esa Alexander

Diplomatic fallout is looming between SA and Zambia after police minister Bheki Cele accused that country’s foreign minister of spreading a narrative that South Africans are xenophobic.

This comes after a Southern African Develoment Community election observer mission, headed by Zambian foreign minister Joseph Malanji, expressed fears that their observers may come under attack during the elections next week.

