Zambia spreading lie that SA is xenophobic, says Cele
03 May 2019 - 08:00
Diplomatic fallout is looming between SA and Zambia after police minister Bheki Cele accused that country’s foreign minister of spreading a narrative that South Africans are xenophobic.
This comes after a Southern African Develoment Community election observer mission, headed by Zambian foreign minister Joseph Malanji, expressed fears that their observers may come under attack during the elections next week.
