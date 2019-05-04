Democratic Alliance promises to lead coalitions, tackle racism

The DA, although heading for defeat in May 8 national elections, pledged to forge coalitions with smaller parties to break the dominance of the ruling ANC, especially at the local level.

South Africans vote for a sixth time since the end of apartheid in 1994, and while an all-out victory for the ruling African National Congress is almost certain, the margin of its majority is set to drop following a decade of weak economic growth and a rise in racial tensions.

At the DA's final campaign rally on Saturday, Mmusi Maimane, the first black African to lead the centre-right party, told 5,000 supporters in the township of Soweto the DA would grow jobs, protect minority rights and unite the country.

"You will find us at the heart of coalition governments in this country, as we build a strong centre for South Africa, free from the divisions of the past," Maimane said.

Parliamentary and provincial elections take place every five years, with seats allocated according to a proportional representation system.

The DA and the hard left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) teamed up in 2016 local elections to clinch control in three of the country's largest metropolitan districts - South Africa's economic hub Johannesburg, administrative capital Pretoria and Nelson Mandela Bay in the eastern province.