Julius Malema’s grandmother dies

EFF leader Julius Malema’s grandmother has died.

The EFF said in a statement that Koko Sarah Malema had died on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego, Polokwane.

“It is with a heavy heart that we receive this news, knowing that just three weeks ago, the Malemas buried one of their aunts, the daughter of Koko Sarah,” the party said.

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema, the entire Malema family, their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives.