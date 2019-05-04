Politics

Julius Malema’s grandmother dies

04 May 2019 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema’s grandmother has died.

The EFF said in a statement that Koko Sarah Malema had died on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego, Polokwane.

“It is with a heavy heart that we receive this news, knowing that just three weeks ago, the Malemas buried one of their aunts, the daughter of Koko Sarah,” the party said.

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema, the entire Malema family, their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives.

“May their hearts be comforted, in particular the CIC Julius Malema who is leading the most crucial election campaign in his politics career; leading from the forefront. Even more difficult, is to receive such news on the eve of the final elections Tshela Thupa Rally where he must deliver the final message of the EFF before the country goes to the polls.

“We wish him and his family, many of which are also EFF activists, a heart of strength and comfort,” the EFF statement read.

The party said it was in close contact with Malema and his family and would continue to update the country on funeral preparations and details.

