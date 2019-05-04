Mokonyane wants to cross-examine Agrizzi at state capture inquiry

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane wants to cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi over claims he made at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

eNCA reported that Mokonyane had sent a letter to the commission expressing her intention to cross-examine Agrizzi.

Agrizzi told the inquiry in March that Mokonyane received R50,000 a month from the controversial facilities management company along with numerous gifts. However, Mokonyane has denied the allegations.

According to the eNCA report, her lawyers confirmed that she intended cross-examining Agrizzi and had made her intentions known to the commission.

However, due to the recent death of her husband, she has asked for more time to file her formal application, the broadcaster said.