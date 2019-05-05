Politics

Church leader links Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule to formation of ATM

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma allegedly has 'consultation sessions' about the formation of ATM.
Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma allegedly has 'consultation sessions' about the formation of ATM.
Image: Masi Losi

Head of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ Buyisile Ngqulwana has linked former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule to the formation of a new opposition party, the African Transformation Movement.

In an affidavit drawn up in support of an urgent electoral court application by the messianic council challenging the registration of the party, led by Mzwanele Manyi, and its intention to contest the election, Ngqulwana details “consultation sessions” with Zuma and Magashule about an alternative party to the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Church leader links Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule to formation of ATM Politics
  2. Jeff Radebe races to sign R14.5bn Sudan oil deal before elections Politics
  3. Messages of condolence pour in for Malema after death of grandmother Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X