Politics

EFF supporters at the ready as Malema and co head to final election rally

05 May 2019 - 12:05 By Aphiwe Deklerk and Zingisa Mvumvu
Red beret supporters at the Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium, South of Johannesburg on May 5 2019.
Red beret supporters at the Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium, South of Johannesburg on May 5 2019.
Image: Via twitter/@eff

Thousands of EFF supporters have gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday in anticipation of an address by their president, Julius Malema.

Malema, just a day after the death of his grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema, is due to make his speech as part of the party's final rally - dubbed "Tshela Thupa" - before the general election on Wednesday.

The EFF is expected to be a key player in this election, with different polls placing their possible support between 10 and 13%.

Supporters who gathered at Orlando Stadium want Malema to give them jobs, houses and to nationalise banks and mines should he win the election.

Sanele Mfukumfuku, a 34-year-old from Pennyville in Soweto, said he supports the EFF because it has already helped his brother, a cleaner, by forcing his employer to hike workers' salaries from R1,800 to R4,200.

"The ANC does not work, it only builds RDP houses. When you are living in an RDP, what are you going to eat?

"You can't just give people RDP houses, you have to give them jobs. RDP houses come later," he said.

He said nationalisation of banks and mines was important as it would help decrease interest charged by banks for bonds.

Celebrity painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje with his portrait of EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's Tshela Thupa Rally at Orlando Stadium.
Celebrity painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje with his portrait of EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's Tshela Thupa Rally at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Zingisa Mvumvu

Another supporter, Xoliswa Jumba from Orlando, who works as a cleaner, said the party had also helped her and her colleagues in their fight for salary increases.

"We want the EFF to focus on the creation of decent jobs and to build us decent housing," she said.

Lebohang Ndlozi, who introduced herself as the sister of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party's spokesperson, said she believed what the "People's Bae" stands for.

"I got to know of the EFF because of him [Mbuyiseni] and, of course, you have got to support your family," she said.

She said the EFF's ideas on economic freedom, centered on land and jobs, resonated with her.

"I am happy with the EFF so far, just look at the security guards hired at the metros ... grannies are getting help at the clinics [which were opened for extended hours]," she said.

MORE

'Land must be given to Alexandra's people': Five quotes from Julius Malema's rally

EFF leader Julius Malema told Alexandra residents that his party will deliver free education and housing.
Politics
3 days ago

Stop spoiling ministers with freebies while workers suffer: Julius Malema

If the EFF was government, ministers would be carrying lunchboxes to work, even if it contains mopane worms.
Politics
3 days ago

Malema: Even I will not be safe when Alexandra residents revolt in Sandton

EFF leader Julius Malema has cautioned the "black elite" and white people in Sandton that the day that they will face the revolt of people of ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Revving and razzmatazz as ANC Siyanqoba rally kicks off Politics
  3. EFF supporters at the ready as Malema and co head to final election rally Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X