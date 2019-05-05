Politics

Jeff Radebe races to sign R14.5bn Sudan oil deal before elections

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Jeff Radebe is set to fly to South Sudan to finalise an oil deal.
Image: Masi Losi

Leaked communications show how energy minister Jeff Radebe pleaded with his Sudanese counterpart, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, to speed up the signing of a R14.5bn agreement that allows exploration of oil and gas to begin.

“We are proposing as a signing date the 6th of May 2019,” Radebe wrote. “We apologise for the short period, however as you know we have our national elections on the 8th of May 2019.”

Radebe is expected to fly to South Sudan to finalise the questionable deal on the eve of the elections

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


