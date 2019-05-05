WATCH LIVE | ANC holds final Siyanqoba rally ahead of Wednesday's elections
05 May 2019 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday on the party's state of readiness for Wednesday's national elections.
