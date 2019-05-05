'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that his party has made mistakes in the past but is now ready to build a better country.

Speaking at the party's Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the ANC accepted the criticism it faced.

"Where we have been found wanting, we accept the criticism that is being levelled against us; where we have made mistakes, we are humble enough to acknowledge the mistakes without any qualification," he said.

"We admit that we have made mistakes and we put ourselves before our people and say yes we have made mistakes but it is only those who are doing nothing who don't make mistakes … We are ready to work together, side by side with all South Africans, to build a country in which all may thrive."

He said that during the party's election campaigning across the country, citizens had commented on both government's failings and its achievements.

"They have reminded us of the achievements of the past 25 years: the houses that have been built, the jobs that have been created, the education that has been provided and the many horizons that have been broadened.

"But they have told us where service delivery has failed them, where infrastructure has not been maintained, where people with authority have abused their positions and stolen public money," Ramaphosa said.

"They know that much more could have been done and much more needs to be done."