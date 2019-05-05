Politics

'Women will be in charge,' Julius Malema tells EFF supporters

05 May 2019 - 15:40 By Zingisa Mvumvu
EFF leader Julius Malema arrives at the party's last pre-election rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

EFF leader Julius Malema has lamented the impression of women in the country, saying it is high time that women occupy leadership positions at the top.

Malema was addressing a capacity crowd of EFF supporters at the party's Tshela Thupa rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

He said that in the EFF women were being given freedom to lead - adding that this would be the case when the EFF became the government.

"Under [an] EFF government, women will own more than 50% of the land because they are the majority," said Malema.

"Women are going to be in charge; here in the EFF they are in charge. Women must lead us because they have always been better leaders.

"Let us compare Mama Winnie [Madikizela-Mandela] and Jacob Zuma. Zuma always says he was in struggle hence he didn't go to school, but Mama was in prison, too, but went to school. In fact, Zuma has done a lot of horrible things. But Zuma became a president for 10 years because he is a man.

"But if there was a woman who did the things that Zuma did, they would not have even become additional members of the ANC NEC," he said.

"Women are oppressed three times more than men - one because they are women, two because they are black, three because they are working class," Malema added.

