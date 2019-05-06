About those DA phone calls and ANC messages - no thanks, says Mzansi
With the general elections just around the corner, political parties are making their last-ditch efforts to garner some last-minute votes.
From late-night phone calls to messages from the president (Oh hey, Cyril), South Africans appear to have a direct line to politicians. Well, up until May 8.
The methods have been met with mixed emotions with some folks calling it annoying and bothersome, while others were entertained.
A message from Cyril
There’s still hope for this country. 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/LoeCdAqBNQ— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) May 4, 2019
IEC Officials must be sued for disclosing our confidential information to ANC, why ANC send SMSes to only people who have registered to vote. We are not going to vote for @MYANC and their Ramarikana as our votes belongs to @EFFSouthAfrica #MalemaForPresident#OurLandAndJobsNow— cde Leshabana Sankara (@FIGHTERGUTTO) May 4, 2019
Finally! A msg from The Hon. C. Ramaphosa, ANC President, asking me to go and vote...not even for his party. Just to exercise my right! Classy.— James Lennox (@james_lennox) May 4, 2019
Beats the annoying calls and neurotic sms’s from that other party.
So the whole country got an sms from Ramaphosa?— Cash (@Caswell_Phasha) May 4, 2019
Why is our personal information been misused by the ANC regime & DA?
What recourse do we have against this abuse @CyrilRamaphosa? https://t.co/I52xtw3BJY
Everyone has received an SMS from President Ramaphosa except me 😫 pic.twitter.com/OLeMuCbp5s— Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) May 4, 2019
Those DA phone calls
I can’t wait for elections in South Africa to be over so that the DA can stop bothering me with phone calls and emails 😊— Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) May 5, 2019
I for one can't wait for Wednesday to be over. This aggressive campaigning by the ANC and DA is driving me up the walls. The ANC campaign advert even appeared on my ųTorrent the other day 🤣. I could just not escape it. The DA phone calls made me mute my phone for most of Apr 🙈.— 🐱 Fat Cat Spacy #VoteZACP 🐃 (@FatCatSpacy) May 5, 2019
Waiting for the DA call to have a comedy break within in work. When you ask these people phoning you anything which is not part if their script they run around their words like a headless chicken. Have fun and use speaker phone. Laughs for the entire office.— MyBeingInWords (@saayman_liesl) May 5, 2019
Hoping after elections @Our_DA will stop these unwanted phone calls and messages that come through when we are about to make love or have our morning glories..😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/knQayEFUmf— Mamma Penny Ahee (@ameliabhebhe) May 4, 2019
@Our_DA you are breaching my privacy with your repeated unwanted phone calls, sms and emails. They are unwanted and show me you don't care!— Ricky (@BarkingDonkey) May 4, 2019