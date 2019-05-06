Politics

About those DA phone calls and ANC messages - no thanks, says Mzansi

06 May 2019 - 11:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mzansi reacts to those DA phone calls and those SMSs from the ANC
Mzansi reacts to those DA phone calls and those SMSs from the ANC
Image: Twitter

With the general elections just around the corner, political parties are making their last-ditch efforts to garner some last-minute votes.

From late-night phone calls to messages from the president (Oh hey, Cyril), South Africans appear to have a direct line to politicians. Well, up until May 8.

The methods have been met with mixed emotions with some folks calling it annoying and bothersome, while others were entertained.

A message from Cyril

Those DA phone calls

