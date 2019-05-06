Race against time to fix rain-damaged KZN voter stations in time for poll

Several disruptions, including municipal guards preventing IEC officials from accessing voting material, and post-flood damage have caused a shaky start to elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

Acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga told journalists at a media briefing on Monday that voting was delayed in certain areas because of road blockages which were linked to service delivery protests.

She said the IEC had received 102,453 applications for special votes, which included home visits.

"As a commission we are pleased to report that operations are going well. However, we are aware of minor incidents that have been reported which were hampering our services."

She said service delivery protests had flared up in areas in the north and south of the province, including Mandeni, Ndwedwe, Maphumulo, Ubuhlebezwe and Umlazi.

"Other incidents involved municipal security guards locking gates which delayed area managers from leaving the commission's local offices to deliver material in Maphumulo," said Masinga.