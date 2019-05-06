IEC investigating after ballot boxes found on a Limpopo roadside
The Electoral Commission (IEC) is investigating a video on social media showing ballot boxes lying on the side of the road in Limpopo.
"We’re aware of this issue and have found it was an isolated incident. Please note these are unopened/unused ballot boxes and that they would have been replaced at the voting station by now," the IEC replied to a tweet informing them of the video.
Errence Mash posted a video on Facebook he took on Sunday after he saw a box on the side of the road while driving on the R36 towards Tzaneen. He was about 8km outside the town.
Mash said the box, with a label indicating it weighed 2.8kg and contained three ballot boxes, was sealed. In the video he lifts up a part of the carton and the IEC logo is visible.
"I don't know how they are going to work," Mash comments.
In a follow-up video, Mash drove back to see if the boxes were still there on Monday morning - and he found them untouched.
"They are sealed, sealed, very sealed."
The police have since contacted Mash who escorted them to where the box was. It is now in their possession.
