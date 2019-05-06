In Enkovukeni, voting is abnormal thanks to animal-infested waters

On Wednesday, 218 registered voters who live in Enkovukeni - an isolated village of just 80 homesteads in the far north of KZN where residents have to cross animal-infested water to do just about anything - will join millions of other South Africans across the country to cast their votes.

But their polling station won't operate like the thousands of others across the country.

Here, the voting district will administer just nine special votes on Tuesday ahead of the Wednesday poll. Unlike other polling stations which will open at 7am and close at 9pm, the Enkovukeni voting station will open at 8am and close at 2.30pm - and votes will be counted immediately afterwards.

The ballot papers and electoral commission (IEC) staff will be transported to the village by a Richards Bay search-and-rescue boat. Five IEC officials will preside over the polling station at Enkovukeni primary school, together with about a half dozen political party representatives, and the police.

The reason the polling station has to close early is so that IEC officials can cross the water back to the mainland before it gets dark. It was the same during the local government elections in 2016.