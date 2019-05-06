Politics

Malema pays tribute to gran, then slams ANC’s ‘zombified nation’

06 May 2019 - 08:16 By Zingisa Mvumvu and Aphiwe Deklerk
Julius Malema and other EFF leaders on stage during the party's rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Julius Malema and other EFF leaders on stage during the party's rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

EFF leader Julius Malema wrapped up his election campaign by delivering a moving tribute to his late grandmother, Sarah Malema, at his party’s final rally in Soweto on Sunday.

A visibly emotional Malema said his confidante meant everything to him – and then went on the attack, slamming the ANC for making South Africans dependent on social grants instead of educating them to get better jobs.

Read the full story on Times Select.

