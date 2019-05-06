Malema pays tribute to gran, then slams ANC’s ‘zombified nation’
06 May 2019 - 08:16
EFF leader Julius Malema wrapped up his election campaign by delivering a moving tribute to his late grandmother, Sarah Malema, at his party’s final rally in Soweto on Sunday.
A visibly emotional Malema said his confidante meant everything to him – and then went on the attack, slamming the ANC for making South Africans dependent on social grants instead of educating them to get better jobs.
