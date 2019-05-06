Mmusi Maimane's final push labelled 'speech of a lifetime'

Thousands of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters gathered in their numbers on Saturday at the Dobsonville stadium as the party hosted its final rally ahead of the elections.

Speaking at the event dubbed Diphetogo Rally, party leader Mmusi Maimane delivered a rousing speech with a clear message centred around president Cyril Ramaphosa’s complicity to the scandals of the Zuma government, the challenge to change and the DA's promise to its voters.

Here’s Maimane’s speech in seven quotes:

Ramaphosa is no saviour

“Cyril Ramaphosa is no saviour. He is part of the ANC that caused so much despair and suffering these past 25 years. And now they want another five years to loot.”

Challenge to change

“Change requires us to leave behind everything we’ve become used to and step into a place we’ve never been before. It asks us to take the road less travelled.”

DA’s growth

“Growing from just 1.7% in 1994 to a party that governed four metros after the 2016 election has allowed us to touch the lives of millions of South Africans with our brand of clean, honest government.”

Jobs

“I want every home to have at least one job. That way all South Africans will have the dignity of an income, and there will be food on every table, every day.”

End to corruption

“We will put an end to the corruption that has ruined our country and betrayed our people. Any politician or official found guilty will go to jail for 15 years.”

You don’t have to like the DA

“In choosing the DA, I don’t expect anyone’s loyalty for life. I am not even asking you to like the DA. I’m only asking you to give change a chance.”

A proven track record

“This is not a popularity contest. It’s not a pageant. This is about competence. I am not asking you to marry me, I’m merely asking you to employ a government with a proven track record. If I dishonour this contract, then you have the right to walk away from it. Then you have every right to fire the DA. But let us first prove to you that we can do this job.”