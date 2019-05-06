Nkwinti goes to court to halt release of damning public protector report

The investigation by Mkhwebane's office confirmed a Sunday Times report of 2017 that Nkwinti had introduced a former ANC staff member from Luthuli House, Errol Velile Present, to officials in his department. Eight months later the department bought a R97m farm in Limpopo and handed it to Present and his business partners.

Present is currently facing charges of involvement in cash-in-transit heists. He has been dismissed by the ANC.

Nkwinti has argued to court that the public protector has issued a report containing adverse findings against the him without providing him with an opportunity to give answers to the allegations.

In her report, Mkhwebane noted that she had given Nkwinti two extensions, and that a request for a third extension - until May 10, after this week's general election - to respond was rejected.

"Minister Nkwinti used his position to improperly benefit Mr Present and thereby exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his responsibilities as a minister responsible for rural development and land reform, and his personal relationship with Mr Present," the public protector says in her report.

Mkhwebane states that this was a clear violation of the executive ethics code governing the conduct of ministers and of the constitution.

"The President (Cyril Ramaphosa) must, within 30 days of publication of this report, take the appropriate action against Minister Nkwinti for violating the executive ethics code and the constitution," she instructed, tersely reminding Ramaphosa that her recommendations are legally binding unless overturned by a court of law.