PODCAST | All hail kingmaker Malema!

We can expect that if ANC support dips below 50%, Malema will not accept token posts and may set his sights on key cabinet positions.

The latest election survey by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has found that the EFF may be the only party to gain a significant increase in voter support when South Africa goes to the polls on May 8.

The party achieved 8.31% support in the local government election of 2015, only two years after it was established.

According to the report the EFF currently stands on 12.2% support nationally, which is 5.9 percentage points more than it secured in the 2014 national elections.

This week we are joined again by resident data analyst Paul Berkowitz, director of Edgis, and Sunday Times journalist Zingisa Mvumvu as we try to figure out just what Malema wants and is expected to do with his growing support.

