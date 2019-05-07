Politics

1994 election memorabilia pop up for sale online

07 May 2019 - 13:44 By Iavan Pijoos
The 1994 original Baker Street designs of Mandela and De Klerk salt and pepper pots were being sold for R850.
Do you have some unwanted 1994 election memorabilia stacked away? Well, dust it off, it could be worth something.

As South Africans go to the polls this week for the country's sixth democratic general election since the end of apartheid in 1994, memorabilia from the first democratic poll are popping up for sale online.

Gumtree's Estelle Nagel said an "extraordinary range of 1994 items" were on sale.

"Most of it doesn’t have huge value yet but some of it undoubtedly will in future," Nagel said.

The 1994 original Baker Street designs of Mandela and De Klerk salt and pepper pots were the highest priced for R850.

The second-highest priced item at R599 was a poster of former president Nelson Mandela promoting municipal elections.

Other items included a 1994 presidential inauguration stamped envelope for R300, original 1994 election ballot papers for R250, a set of 1994 inauguration R5 coins and a 1994 "Mandela for president" campaign badge for R94.

Bidorbuy also had a number of Mandela-related items up for sale. Mandela's phone card was offered for R1,250.

Other items on the site included photos of Mandela and former president FW de Klerk, two framed South African 1994 voting ballot papers and three Mandela badges from the 1994 elections.

On OLX, two presidential inauguration 1994 R5 coins were sold for R34,999.

