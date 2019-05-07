1994 election memorabilia pop up for sale online

Do you have some unwanted 1994 election memorabilia stacked away? Well, dust it off, it could be worth something.

As South Africans go to the polls this week for the country's sixth democratic general election since the end of apartheid in 1994, memorabilia from the first democratic poll are popping up for sale online.

Gumtree's Estelle Nagel said an "extraordinary range of 1994 items" were on sale.

"Most of it doesn’t have huge value yet but some of it undoubtedly will in future," Nagel said.