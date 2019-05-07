A 30-something-year-old considers how to exercise his right to vote
It would be easier to sleep in on May 8 than to make an informed voting decision
In the 25 years in which South Africans have enjoyed the universal franchise, I have seen many changes to the political landscape. Some political parties have come and gone, some have remained unshakeable in their old ways, and others have regrouped and rebranded - some for the better, others not so much. After each new round of elections, I have been confronted with results that shock and amaze – and sometimes dismay.
In a constitutional democracy such as that enjoyed by all South Africans, voting is by far the simplest demand that democracy makes of its citizens. It may feel like a chore on the day - South African election days are notoriously cold days, falling at the start of winter. And, depending on where you are registered to vote, the queues can be long.
It may seem like such a minuscule action in the greater scheme of things. After all, there are 26m registered voters. Nearly half the nation is armed with nothing but two ballot papers and a black pen, and hope. Hope that they will be seen and heard by the elected officials entrusted with leading them and 57m of their closest and dearest friends, family, acquaintances and frenemies to true equality and real prosperity.
Unlike me, SA is a young country. Half of the nation is under the age of 26 (I am not) and more than a third of South Africans are between the ages of 15 and 34 (again, I am not). Yet the youth seem the most disinterested in voting.
Two-thirds of the 9m unregistered voters are under the age of 30 and only 16% of 18- to 19-year-old South Africans are registered to vote – a record low. Historically, little more than half of registered voters between the ages of 20 and 29 actually show up on election day. For voters over 30 (which I am), the turnout sits at 80%.
It would be so easy, wouldn’t it? To just sleep in on Wednesday and use the rest of the day to catch up on a TV series (how’s that iron-throne mess coming along?) or read a book. It would be so simple to stay in bed until the polls close. It’s almost as if the elections are set on a winter’s day to give you one last test of your resolve to cast that ballot.
There are 48 distinct political parties on the national ballot – and who knows how many others on each of the nine distinct provincial ballots. They say it’s a record; the kids say “issalot”. I remember the last ballot being impractically long as well. I watched the chief electoral officer make his mark in a special vote on TV and he seemed to be having a hard time keeping his vote a secret. I don’t enjoy wrestling the ballot paper to find the spot to make my mark.
Few of us have the time to go over 48 long and undoubtedly winding campaign manifestos. Nitpicking, comparing and contrasting one against another; then agonising over questions of morality and ethics in leadership - you'll fall into a rabbit hole that could make you call the IEC and beg to be deregistered. But how else do you make an informed decision?
Getting to vote twice in one go feels a bit like going against the grain, especially if you were raised on the “one man, one vote” slogans of yesteryear. A voter of some years’ good standing with the IEC, like me, knows to hedge his bets. I usually put my money on horses that haven't a chance at winning. Don’t laugh, it’s rude.
Understandably, many voters have already given up entirely. The spoiled-ballot protest is coming. Maybe? I understand the frustration, but how will the powers-that-be make the link between a spoiled ballot and what needs to be done to correct everything that has gone wrong during this first quarter-century of some kind of equality? (Which, ironically, many of those advocating for spoiled ballots are already pushing ahead, doing some of those things on some siyaqhuba rhulumente.)
I am saddened by youth apathy. The policy choices made by any cohort of elected leaders will always have a far more profound effect on the lives of young people than on the lives of older generations. It would be a true Rainbow Nation miracle if, in any election, those leaders were actually chosen by young people, in accordance with their needs, hopes and desires.
All I can do is hope the rough seas smooth out soon.
See you at the polls!
This article was paid for by the Independent Electoral Commission.