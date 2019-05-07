A 30-something-year-old considers how to exercise his right to vote

It would be so easy, wouldn’t it? To just sleep in on Wednesday and use the rest of the day to catch up on a TV series (how’s that iron-throne mess coming along?) or read a book. It would be so simple to stay in bed until the polls close. It’s almost as if the elections are set on a winter’s day to give you one last test of your resolve to cast that ballot.

There are 48 distinct political parties on the national ballot – and who knows how many others on each of the nine distinct provincial ballots. They say it’s a record; the kids say “issalot”. I remember the last ballot being impractically long as well. I watched the chief electoral officer make his mark in a special vote on TV and he seemed to be having a hard time keeping his vote a secret. I don’t enjoy wrestling the ballot paper to find the spot to make my mark.

Few of us have the time to go over 48 long and undoubtedly winding campaign manifestos. Nitpicking, comparing and contrasting one against another; then agonising over questions of morality and ethics in leadership - you'll fall into a rabbit hole that could make you call the IEC and beg to be deregistered. But how else do you make an informed decision?