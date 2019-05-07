ANC remains popular in Mvezo as residents vow to give party another chance

Nokwanda Tyalakhulu is so determined to cast her vote on Wednesday that she abandoned fellow congregants of her St John's Apostolic Church who went for a service and told them she will join them only after voting.

Tyalakhulu, 60, is one of the residents in the late former statesman Nelson Mandela's birthplace of Mvezo, about 60km from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, who were eagerly waiting to make their mark on what considered one of South Africa’s most crucial elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

TimesLIVE caught up with her on the eve of the country's sixth general election since 1994 while she was doing washing at her homestead just above Mvezo Komkhulu, the palace of chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela.

The outspoken Tyalakhulu was forthright in her choice: "I’ll vote for the ruling party because I have seen the things they have done for us. They have built RDP houses for people who don’t have the means to build their own homes and they have done a whole lot of things."

Since 1994 she has always voted for the ANC "because of my love for the party and I’ve seen what its work and what it has done," she said.

"I should have gone to church in Cala but I will only go there after voting," said Tyalakhulu.