'No thanks Iqbal' - ANC returns controversial businessman's donation

The ANC in the Western Cape says it will return the donation it received from controversial businessman Iqbal Survé to help pay its election campaign bills. The amount was speculated to be around R1m.

Acting chairperson of the ANC in the province Khaya Magaxa said it would have been wrong for the ANC to take money from Survé and his companies while the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation was still ongoing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Magaxa said the decision to return the donation was in line with a resolution the ANC took at its national conference in December 2017 around corruption and the integrity of the ANC for party leaders to distance the ANC from any form of donation that seem to be questionable.

"We appreciate Dr Iqbal as a long-serving member of the ANC, he is one of us but the reality is his name and his company is implicated in the looting of the PIC," added Magaxa.

"We would be benefiting in our election campaign from that money. The PIC is pensioners' money, we can't take it."

Magaxa said they communicated their decision with the provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion to return the money with great urgency. Survé donated the money to the ANC on Sunday saying he expects "absolutely nothing in return".