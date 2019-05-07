Collusion trumped qualifications and skills in state capture project, says Popo Molefe

Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe has outlined a pattern of state capture at the state-owned company which included replacing competent leaders with "cronies" to further an agenda of corruption.

Making an observation about the prevalence of state capture at Transnet, Molefe told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that the starting point was to make sure the "decision-maker" is captured.

"The starting point is to make sure that you capture the decision-maker, the person in the top position, [then] identify all other strategic positions, which positions will play a critical role in the allocation of budgetary resources in the company, the group CEO, the CFO, the treasurer, chief procurement officer and the key people in operating divisions," he said.

"This is the pattern that we have seen and because these people are people who manifest this professionalism. There has not been a way of looking deeper into their ethical values to see if they are the kind of ethical leaders the company should have."