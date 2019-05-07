Election day: Everything you need to know to make your mark

On Wednesday South Africans get their five-yearly chance to cast their votes in national and provincial elections.

Here's what you need to know about voting day:

National and provincial elections

The national and provincial elections are two different elections to choose representatives for the national assembly and the nine provincial legislatures.

The national government makes and carries out laws and policies for the whole country. It is made up of parliament led by the speaker, and the national government led by the president and ministers.

The provincial government makes and carries out laws and policies that affect the province only. It is made up of the legislature led by the speaker, and provincial government led by the premier and members of the executive council (MECs).