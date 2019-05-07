Holomisa shares video of alleged malpractice by election officials

The minute-long video showed what appeared to be an IEC ballot box placed at the back of an open van. Two women, believed to be IEC workers, are folding papers and stuffing them into the box.

“Give me the seals,” the one woman is heard saying to the woman next to her.

“Put them on,” the one is heard saying.

“Oh, you’re putting on the seals,” the gentleman behind the camera is heard saying.

“So you’re putting them on here and not in the centre?” he asks them.

"Please don’t record us,” one of the women replies.

“No, there’s no way I wouldn’t record you. What you are doing is not right. You can’t seal these boxes here without there being any party agents.”

The women reply but are inaudible in the video.

“It’s fine,” the man replies.

Another gentleman in the background adds that the IEC would not hire people who do not know their job, suggesting that the two women know what they are doing is wrong.

The women continue sealing the box and the video ends.

While it was not immediately clear where the video was taken, the IEC said it was not immediately investigating the incident.