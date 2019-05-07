Holomisa shares video of alleged malpractice by election officials
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa on Tuesday took to his social media to share a video of what he believes to be Electoral Commission (IEC) officials rigging votes.
Following the casting of special votes around the country, Holomisa shared a video which seemingly showed IEC workers stuffing papers into ballot boxes outside the voting station. Details of where and when the incident took place were not provided.
“Depositing ballot papers long after the party agents have left. The so called IEC officials,” Holomisa tweeted.
The IEC has confirmed it was aware of the video, but was not immediately investigating the matter as it didn't have enough details.
Depositing ballot papers long after the party agents have left. The so called IEC officials. pic.twitter.com/p9Xy8fvBmL— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) May 7, 2019
The minute-long video showed what appeared to be an IEC ballot box placed at the back of an open van. Two women, believed to be IEC workers, are folding papers and stuffing them into the box.
“Give me the seals,” the one woman is heard saying to the woman next to her.
“Put them on,” the one is heard saying.
“Oh, you’re putting on the seals,” the gentleman behind the camera is heard saying.
“So you’re putting them on here and not in the centre?” he asks them.
"Please don’t record us,” one of the women replies.
“No, there’s no way I wouldn’t record you. What you are doing is not right. You can’t seal these boxes here without there being any party agents.”
The women reply but are inaudible in the video.
“It’s fine,” the man replies.
Another gentleman in the background adds that the IEC would not hire people who do not know their job, suggesting that the two women know what they are doing is wrong.
The women continue sealing the box and the video ends.
While it was not immediately clear where the video was taken, the IEC said it was not immediately investigating the incident.
We have not investigated this matter as we've not been provided with the alleged incident details as yet.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 7, 2019
“If you believe that anything untoward is taking place in this video, please report details to us asap so we can investigate,” the electoral commission tweeted.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the IEC to comment, and this story will be updated with their response.