Home Affairs extends working hours to ensure voters can get their IDs
Home Affairs offices will have extended working hours on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure that voters can get identity documents.
Their offices will remain open until 7pm on Tuesday.
They will open at 7am on Wednesday and close at 9pm.
#2019Elections The Department of Home Affairs will extend operational hours at all offices from 6 to 8 May. Offices will be open from 8am to 7pm on 6 and 7 May, and from 7am to 9pm on Election Day.— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 7, 2019
Home Affairs said on Friday there were around 300,000 uncollected ID documents at their offices.
For enquiries kindly phone the contact centre on 0800 60 11 90 or send an email to hacc@dha.gov.za pic.twitter.com/YLPT9BpiMu
The registration office also called for all of those who had lost their IDs to apply for temporary IDs at a cost of R70.
But at the 11th hour, some voters still had questions about how to get their documents before heading to the polls. Others asked if passports or drivers' licences would be accepted at the voting stations.
@IECSouthAfrica haven't received new ID from home affairs yet, can I vote with valid passport?— Akona (@qoupacetic) May 7, 2019
So if i go to home affairs on #08May I'll get my ID for free or i have to pay?— thabiso (@Mr_Thabi) May 7, 2019
Why are our ID documents getting lost when we have to vote?— Cliff the Journalist (@CliffShiko) May 7, 2019
Meanwhile, while most Home Affairs offices were expected to operate smoothly, the office in troubled Vuwani area in Limpopo remained shut on Tuesday.