Home Affairs extends working hours to ensure voters can get their IDs

07 May 2019 - 16:21 By TimesLIVE
Home Affairs offices will remain open for extended hours to allow for voters to collect IDs or apply for temporary ones.
Home Affairs offices will have extended working hours on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure that voters can get identity documents.

Their offices will remain open until 7pm on Tuesday.

They will open at 7am on Wednesday and close at 9pm.

Home Affairs said on Friday there were around 300,000 uncollected ID documents at their offices.

The registration office also called for all of those who had lost their IDs to apply for temporary IDs at a cost of R70.

But at the 11th hour, some voters still had questions about how to get their documents before heading to the polls. Others asked if passports or drivers' licences would be accepted at the voting stations.

Meanwhile, while most Home Affairs offices were expected to operate smoothly, the office in troubled Vuwani area in Limpopo remained shut on Tuesday.

#IWantToVoteBut: South Africans talk election day

"Half of the politicians should be in jail and the other half just make noise!"
