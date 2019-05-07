Politics

It pays to vote: free coffee, cheap chicken and R15 wors rolls on offer

07 May 2019 - 16:30 By LWANDILE BHENGU
South Africans will vote between 7am and 9pm on Wednesday.
Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock

Voting means more than just exercising your democratic right, it can also land you a few good deals.

For your participation in the sixth South African general elections on Wednesday, several marketing-savvy retailers and companies are offering a few freebies and discounts. 

Need a lift to a voting station? Uber is offering all its users R25 off trips to or from the polling station.

If you need a caffeine kick after making your mark, the voting mark on your thumb will get you a free famous Wimpy coffee at all its stores across the country. 

For those who are peckish after a trip to the polls, the mark will land you a R15 Voters' boerewors roll at Checkers, and a quarter chicken and roll for only R25 at Galito's.

Ushaka Marine World is offering a 50% voter's discount on their ticket price encouraging people to visit the park after they visit their polling stations. 

Note: Before you line up for your freebies please check the terms and conditions of all these deals.

