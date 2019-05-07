It pays to vote: free coffee, cheap chicken and R15 wors rolls on offer

Voting means more than just exercising your democratic right, it can also land you a few good deals.

For your participation in the sixth South African general elections on Wednesday, several marketing-savvy retailers and companies are offering a few freebies and discounts.

Need a lift to a voting station? Uber is offering all its users R25 off trips to or from the polling station.

If you need a caffeine kick after making your mark, the voting mark on your thumb will get you a free famous Wimpy coffee at all its stores across the country.

For those who are peckish after a trip to the polls, the mark will land you a R15 Voters' boerewors roll at Checkers, and a quarter chicken and roll for only R25 at Galito's.