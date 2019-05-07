It pays to vote: free coffee, cheap chicken and R15 wors rolls on offer
Voting means more than just exercising your democratic right, it can also land you a few good deals.
For your participation in the sixth South African general elections on Wednesday, several marketing-savvy retailers and companies are offering a few freebies and discounts.
Need a lift to a voting station? Uber is offering all its users R25 off trips to or from the polling station.
If you need a caffeine kick after making your mark, the voting mark on your thumb will get you a free famous Wimpy coffee at all its stores across the country.
For those who are peckish after a trip to the polls, the mark will land you a R15 Voters' boerewors roll at Checkers, and a quarter chicken and roll for only R25 at Galito's.
This Election Day, use our Click & Collect option to order online and pick up a platter in-store, made ready to go. Choose from our list of options as long as the voting ballot – just order here: https://t.co/g7oLAdqfTL pic.twitter.com/yJYClzRO50— Checkers (@CheckersSA) May 7, 2019
Ushaka Marine World is offering a 50% voter's discount on their ticket price encouraging people to visit the park after they visit their polling stations.
Note: Before you line up for your freebies please check the terms and conditions of all these deals.