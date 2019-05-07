Politics

#IWantToVoteBut: South Africans talk election day

07 May 2019 - 07:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Special voting takes place at a polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg on May 6 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

As the general elections draw closer, many South Africans are gearing up to cast their votes on Wednesday. However, a large number of folks are still not only undecided but also unexcited about taking to the polls.

Eligible voters took to Twitter to share their reasons behind why they had reservations about the upcoming elections using the hashtag #IWantToVoteBut.

Some people highlighted how voting has not changed anything in the lives of their families and that political parties will not stick to their promises after the elections, while others said they were conflicted about which party to vote for - especially since the 2019 elections have shown so many new kids on the block.

Here are some of the top tweets:

