#IWantToVoteBut: South Africans talk election day
As the general elections draw closer, many South Africans are gearing up to cast their votes on Wednesday. However, a large number of folks are still not only undecided but also unexcited about taking to the polls.
Eligible voters took to Twitter to share their reasons behind why they had reservations about the upcoming elections using the hashtag #IWantToVoteBut.
Some people highlighted how voting has not changed anything in the lives of their families and that political parties will not stick to their promises after the elections, while others said they were conflicted about which party to vote for - especially since the 2019 elections have shown so many new kids on the block.
Here are some of the top tweets:
#IWantToVoteBut My parents been voting since 94 and still living in a shack, while the people they were voting for are in mansions. pic.twitter.com/vCbTNQZJfd— God's Son😌 (@MbusoLanga4) May 6, 2019
#IWantToVoteBut the ANC says it will get rid of corruption after the 8th May. It hasn't arrested anyone since the commission that we are paying for. What will be different after the 8th of May? pic.twitter.com/P9jwX7cUij— Papa B (@PapaB65613425) May 6, 2019
#iWantToVoteBut I’m conflicted. The only thing my vote does is secure a future for politicians. It’s better I spend my day doing something that’ll contribute to my own happiness.— Dedan Dead (@TsekoThePlan) May 6, 2019
#IWantToVoteBut the @Our_DA is out here telling black kids that town schools are not for them. They must go study in the location @tumisole please RT our people need to know how DA treats our people #EFFTshelaThupaRally #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/B8hTzOhLgo— Duduzile 💕💖 (@SothoDudu) May 6, 2019
#IWantToVoteBut I know once you vote for them you won't see them again until another voting time. Ntša tse!! pic.twitter.com/2yqaTGIUrP— Gabriel M 🇿🇦 (@MGK_RSA) May 6, 2019
#IWantToVoteBut None of the political parties are convincing. Half of the politicians should be in jail and the other half just make noise! pic.twitter.com/JNrK0Mh8ff— 1_A$TIN_5 (@1Tshepo5) May 6, 2019
#IWantToVoteBut all these political parties say the same thing, which is it utter shit. So i might as well not waste my time and vote . pic.twitter.com/plUD8Ul8nQ— Nandipha (@nandi_thembani) May 6, 2019