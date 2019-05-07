Jobs, jobs, jobs [and education] is all we want - Alexandra voters

As election fever kicked in this week with the casting of special votes on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's general election, the clarion call on government from the hot spot of Alexandra was to create jobs for the youth.

Hilda Nthabane, casting a special vote, said she has been living in Alex in the north of Johannesburg since 1977.

The 65-year-old said she moved to one of the city's oldest townships "out of love".

"I moved to Alexandra through marriage, otherwise I was a Sowetan.

"When I came here in Alexandra, I was surprised to see these type of houses, it was full of imikhukhu (shacks). I came here because I loved my spouse."