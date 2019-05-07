Politics

Mmusi Maimane: I'm pursuing a dream, not having sleepless nights

07 May 2019 - 13:35 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane addresses supporters in KwaMashu on Tuesday ahead of national elections on Wednesday.
Image: NIVASHNI NAIR

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane does not lose sleep over his political future.

Asked to comment on speculation that his political career would be over if the party did not fare well in the upcoming election, Maimane chuckled before replying, "I am not even worried about it. I don't lose sleep over that issue. We are building one SA for all.

"We are pursuing a dream. It's that dream that we must focus on. Don't worry about the position, worry that you have something to fight for. I am committed to building that dream," he said.

Maimane was in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Tuesday in a final push for votes ahead of the election on Wednesday.

He promised jobs, a corruption-free government and a police force just for KwaZulu-Natal.

He hinted that the DA would join forces with other parties to lead the province but would not say if the EFF would be a likely ally.

"I think the dangerous question would be to say who. Because I don't know what is going to happen to the EFF. I hear that they are going to be offered cabinet positions by Cyril Ramaphosa," he said.

PODCAST | Who should you vote for?

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

"Let's talk about the who. Let's talk about the what. I outline principles that say that we will build a non-racial SA. We will work with parties that are opposed to corruption. We want to work with people who want to build a capable state and a market-based economy," he said.

DA premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango told a marquee full of supporters clad in DA T-shirts that if the ANC won the election, voters "would not know which criminal will become the premier".

Mncwango explained that the problem with contesting the election with the ANC was that the party refused to reveal its premier candidates.

"I am sure there are criminals on that list, so we don't know which one will be the premier if they win," he said.

However, Mncwango was confident that the DA would lead the province.

"There have always been working relationships with other parties so after tomorrow, the DA will be leading the province," he said.



