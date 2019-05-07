Mmusi Maimane: I'm pursuing a dream, not having sleepless nights

"Let's talk about the who. Let's talk about the what. I outline principles that say that we will build a non-racial SA. We will work with parties that are opposed to corruption. We want to work with people who want to build a capable state and a market-based economy," he said.

DA premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango told a marquee full of supporters clad in DA T-shirts that if the ANC won the election, voters "would not know which criminal will become the premier".

Mncwango explained that the problem with contesting the election with the ANC was that the party refused to reveal its premier candidates.

"I am sure there are criminals on that list, so we don't know which one will be the premier if they win," he said.

However, Mncwango was confident that the DA would lead the province.

"There have always been working relationships with other parties so after tomorrow, the DA will be leading the province," he said.