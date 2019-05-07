More female than male voters and other election trivia

Here is the 2019 general election by numbers:

55% - female voters

45% - male voters

200,000 - the number of temporary election officials recruited and trained to work over the election period

64 million - the total number of ballot papers printed for the 2019 elections

14,936 - the number of candidates standing for election

22,924 - the number of voting districts and voting stations

26,756,649 - the number of registered voters

48 - the number of parties contesting the national election

78 - the number of parties contesting the national and provincial elections

29,347 - the number of South African citizens who successfully applied to vote abroad in these elections

636,108 - the number of South Africans who successfully applied to cast special votes in SA

400 - the number of seats being contested in the National Assembly

430 - the total number of seats being contested in the provincial legislatures

