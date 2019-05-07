More female than male voters and other election trivia
South Africans are set to make their mark on Wednesday when they go to the polls.
The Electoral Commission says while its work may appear to culminate in a single election day, preparations begin several years before the date is formally proclaimed by the president.
Here is the 2019 general election by numbers:
55% - female voters
45% - male voters
200,000 - the number of temporary election officials recruited and trained to work over the election period
64 million - the total number of ballot papers printed for the 2019 elections
14,936 - the number of candidates standing for election
22,924 - the number of voting districts and voting stations
26,756,649 - the number of registered voters
48 - the number of parties contesting the national election
78 - the number of parties contesting the national and provincial elections
29,347 - the number of South African citizens who successfully applied to vote abroad in these elections
636,108 - the number of South Africans who successfully applied to cast special votes in SA
400 - the number of seats being contested in the National Assembly
430 - the total number of seats being contested in the provincial legislatures
Source: IEC