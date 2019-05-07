The 10 closest by-election contests in SA since 2016

Since the 2016 municipal elections, there have been several by-elections that were so closely contested that the parties involved bit their fingernails down to the quick.

TimesLIVE presents the 10 closest contests of the past three years; by-elections that were decided by a handful of votes:

1. Ward 11 in Dr JS Moroka municipality, March 8 2017:

Dr JS Moroka is in the north-western corner of Mpumalanga, bordering Gauteng and Limpopo.

The ANC won this ward in the 2016 elections by just 57 votes, receiving 1,294 votes and 49% of the vote. The party was run very close by an independent candidate who received 1,237 votes and 47%. The ANC managed to retain the seat by an even slimmer margin – 48% of the vote to an independent’s 47%, and just 20 votes. Turnout fell slightly from 66% in 2016 to 62% in the by-election, highlighting the intense competition in this ward.

2. Ward 23 in Newcastle municipality, April 5 2017:

The municipality is in KwaZulu-Natal province, bordering the Free State and Mpumalanga. It contains the town of Newcastle.

The ANC faced a strong challenge from another independent candidate a month later but could not mount a second successful defence. The party won the ward in 2016 with a respectable 56% of the vote, but could only manage 47% in the by-election, falling just short of the independent challenger. Just nine votes separated the two candidates, 956 for the independent and 947 for the ANC candidate. Turnout fell from 59% to 44%.

3. Ward 13 in Nquthu municipality, May 24 2017:

Nquthu is in the uMzinyathi district in KwaZulu-Natal. It contains a number of rural villages.

When the Nqutu council was dissolved all 17 of its wards were up for grabs – and most of them had been won with less than 55% of the vote. The council and the municipality had been split down the middle – an IFP-led coalition matched by its ANC-led counterpart – but the new round of elections saw the ANC lose four wards to the IFP, handing a clear majority to the latter.

Ward 13 had been comfortably won by the ANC in 2016 with 63% of the vote but the IFP pipped the ANC in the by-election rerun by just 27 votes. Turnout increased across the municipality, rising in Ward 13 from 58% to 62%.