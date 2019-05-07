Politics

Two held in Limpopo for destroying ballot papers will be charged

07 May 2019 - 13:41 By Iavan Pijoos
The Electoral Commission officials were attacked when they tried to assist a resident with a special vote.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Two men were arrested after they destroyed ballot papers at a village outside Giyani in Limpopo, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the Electoral Commission (IEC) officials were attacked when they tried to help a resident with a special vote.

The incident happened in Guwela village on Monday morning.

Mojapelo said they had prevented the officials from doing their jobs and damaged the ballot papers.

"While the ballot papers were damaged, no one sustained any injuries," he said.

The two men, aged 30 and 35, were charged with the contravention of the Electoral Act and malicious damage to property.

They are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon.

