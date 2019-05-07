Politics

Voting tent in the middle of a busy road is 'normal': IEC

07 May 2019 - 19:43 By Aron Hyman
A voting tent erected in the middle of Mew Way road in Khayelitsha ahead of the national election on Wednesday. The IEC said the tent represented the "normalcy of chaos" in some parts of South Africa.
A voting tent erected in the middle of Mew Way road in Khayelitsha ahead of the national election on Wednesday. The IEC said the tent represented the "normalcy of chaos" in some parts of South Africa.
Image: Esa Alexander

Some people will go to leafy recreational areas where they will cast their vote with green grass under their feet - but others will vote in the middle of a busy main road running through a maze of shacks.

In Site B, Khyelitsha, a voting tent was erected in the middle of Mew Way, complete with iron tent pegs rammed into the tar.

Sunday Times photographer Esa Alexander recorded a video of taxis and cars dodging the voting station on Tuesday afternoon.

According to IEC elections head for the Western Cape Courtney Sampson the tent represents the "normalcy of chaos" which some communities are forced to endure.

"The way people live is the way they'll vote," he said.

He said that the site has been used since the 1999 elections and that there was no other venue in the area, which consists of of tightly packed shacks crammed between railway tracks and the road. 

"We used to take journalists and politicians there and we asked them to show us if there is a better place to put the voting station," he said.

He said that traffic police would be deployed at the site on voting day on Wednesday and traffic cones would be placed around the tent. 

MORE

Elections-2019

For the latest news, analysis and opinion on the 2019 national elections
Politics
23 hours ago

It's all systems go for elections, says IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is all systems go for the sixth democratic national and provincial elections on Wednesday.
Politics
5 hours ago

#IWantToVoteBut: South Africans talk election day

"Half of the politicians should be in jail and the other half just make noise!"
Politics
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Holomisa shares video of alleged malpractice by election officials Politics
  2. Voting tent in the middle of a busy road is 'normal': IEC Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. Iqbal Surve says the ANC asked for his donation - and hasn’t returned the cash ... Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X