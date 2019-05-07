Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet chair Popo Molefe in hot seat at state capture inquiry

Editor's Note: This live stream is due to begin at 10am

07 May 2019 - 08:57 By TIMESLIVE

Transnet board chair Popo Molefe is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry on Monday turned its focus on to embattled state-owned company Transnet when it delved into allegations of procurement irregularities, fraud, corruption and the deliberate weakening of governance structures.

Addressing deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the commission, evidence leader Paul Pretorius said evidence relating to Transnet would be broken down into two phases.

The first phase would include 13 witnesses and cover a range of forensic investigations,  including those conducted by Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi Attorneys (MNS) and Werksmans.

The second phase of the inquiry relates to allegations of fraud and corruption in the acquisition of ship-to-shore cranes.

The commission will also focus on allegations surrounding the procurement of IT services and consultancy services as well as what Pretorius described as the "ongoing systematic weakening of the governance structures within Transnet".

