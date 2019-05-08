How the women's vote could make all the difference

The numbers are staggering: in the last general election, nearly 2.5-million more women voted than men.

Voter turnout was significantly higher among women than men in 2014, when 76% of registered women voters came out to cast their ballot compared to 70% of men (10.6-million women verses 8.1-million men).

In fact, just about six out of every 10 votes cast five years ago was cast by a woman.

Numbers from the vast data resources published and held by the Electoral Commission (IEC) show that women make up 51% of potential voters, they make up 55% of the total registered voters. Potential voters are South African citizens over the age of 18, while registered voters refer to those whose names are on the voters' roll.

Women, the IEC data shows, registered to vote at higher rates than men did - across every age group.