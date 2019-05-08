Politics

Ballot papers run out at Durban North voting station

08 May 2019 - 09:16 By Yasantha Naidoo
Voters wait at the Durban North Action Cricket Club voting station, where ballot papers ran out soon after the station opened.
Image: Gareth Jenkinson

Just over an hour after opening, voters at the Durban North Action Cricket Club voting station were told that ballot papers had run out.

Gareth Jenkison said IEC staff told voters that more ballots were on their way. “The presiding officer went out and about 15 minutes later returned with more ballot papers. She said more were being brought from KwaMashu,” he said. 

He said the station was “very busy". 

According to the IEC’s voting station roll, there are 3,078 voters registered at the station.

Presiding officer Nonko Mahono said they had a challenge with the ballot papers coming through on time.

“We used special voters' ballot papers from yesterday and when that ran out, we received more. Our area manager is aware and bringing the whole batch," said Mahono.



