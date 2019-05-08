Early protests mark election day in Durban, Plett and Khayelitsha

Protesters in Durban blockaded roads with debris and burning tyres from about 5am on Wednesday on the N2 near Umgababa, Lamontville, Higginson Highway in Chatsworth, Ntuzuma and Mary Thipe Road in Cato Manor.

Metro police spokesman senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said police had been deployed to the areas and were in the process of clearing up the roads.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said police had been deployed to the well-known hotspots to ensure calm, adding that voting stations in these areas were filling up.

TrafficSA also reported on Twitter that protest action was under way in the Western Cape town of Plettenberg Bay.

In Khayelitsha, Cape Town, TrafficSA reported that Swartklip Road was blocked with burning tyres between Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive.