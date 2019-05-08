Everyone happy as voting goes off without a hitch in Port Alfred

Happiness and excitement showed on the faces of people who voted in Nemato and Port Alfred on Wednesday morning.

For some this was the chance they had been waiting for, with many sharing the same sentiments of hope for change after the elections.

DA Ward 10 councillor Ray Schenk said voting had gone smoothly at the Port Alfred Civic Centre.

“We are doing very well, we are happy with the people that have come already. I must say even the treatment from the IEC workers is excellent. The presiding officers are also very helpful. So overall we are very happy with election day,” Schenk said.

ACDP Port Alfred chairman Amanda Rathbone said things looked really promising in the morning and they were happy with the number of people who braved the cold to come to exercise their right to vote.

“I must say things are looking up. There are quite a number of people who came and voted. But nationally and provincially it is really hard to tell sometimes, especially with our current state of the country. People are making last-minute decisions, but the outcomes could be anything,” Rathbone said.