Five voting stations not open by 5pm because of protests: IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA said five voting stations had not been opened for voting as a result of ongoing community unrest in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefing the media at 5pm on Wednesday, IEC’s deputy CEO of electoral operations, Masego Sheburi, said the commission nonetheless remained satisfied and encouraged with voting progress throughout the day and throughout the country.

"Having said that, there are however some setbacks including those caused by ongoing community unrest in isolated areas which have affected electoral operations.

"Despite the best efforts of the security agencies, government representatives and the electoral commission, five voting stations had still not been opened when this briefing commenced at 5pm," he said.

Sheburi said the closed stations were in Buffalo City and Ntabankulu, both in the Eastern Cape, and in the iNkosi Langalibalele Municipality and Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.