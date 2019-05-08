Freedom is worth voting for, says migrant worker's thankful daughter

Memories of not being able to visit her father, who was a migrant worker in Cape Town during the 1970s and 80s, motivated Noluthando Mgoja to vote in rainy Cape Town on Wednesday.

Mgoja was one of a trickle of voters who turned up at Sophakamisa Primary School in Dunoon to cast their vote.

“I don’t take democracy and the right to vote lightly,” said Mgoja.

“I may have not have many possessions such as a brick house, but things such as travelling to Cape Town without restrictions are a still a big deal to me.

"Before democracy we hardly saw our father as we needed to have pass books to come to the city. Today everyone in my family can come to the big cities without worrying about the restrictions."

Nosipho Ngabom, who voted for the first time at the age of 29, stood outside St Laurence Anglican Churchin Dunoon for more than an hour to cast her vote.

She said she had been indifferent about voting in the past, but “I realised that I was wasting my opportunities to have a voice”.

She added: “I thought my one vote wouldn’t make a difference, but now I see things very differently.”