Ginberg, home of Steve Biko, votes peacefully after Monday's riots

More than 200 voted at the town hall before 9am on Wednesday

08 May 2019 - 12:28 By MPUMZI ZUZILE
Steve Biko. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Ginsberg residents, the home of Black Consciousness Movement And Steve Biko, came out in numbers on Wednesday morning to cast their votes.

Residents in the area disrupted special votes on Monday by blocking streets with burning tyres and rocks.

“Our protest on Monday had nothing to do with today’s vote. We wanted the leadership to listen to our issues and they did,” a youth said outside the Ginsberg community hall.

By 9am more than 200 people had voted and hundreds more were queuing outside waiting their turn.

Thandi Simanga, 72,  was one of the few who voted at the community hall.

“I wanted to ensure that I vote and I encourage other people to come out in numbers,” Simanga said.

1 day ago

In Mdantsane, 1956 women’s march to Union Building veteran Bella Joyi cast her vote at NU11, Mdantsane.

“I will continue voting 'till I die. We never experienced this during apartheid. We were not allowed to vote. I urge our people never to take their right to vote for granted,” Joyi said.

WBO world boxing champion Zolani Tete also braved a cold Mdantsane weather to cast his vote at NU12 community hall.

Tete called on the youth to come out in numbers and vote.

“This is not child’s play. Every vote is important. Our youth must understand and it is our responsibility as sportsmen to encourage youth to go and vote,” Tete said.

Outside the NU12 community hall, the ANC and EFF shared a table as they monitor the voting process.

“Political tolerance is important in ensuring that the vote is fair and free,” ANC Councillor Ncedo Kumbaca said.

8 hours ago

1 day ago

1 hour ago

