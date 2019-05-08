Ginberg, home of Steve Biko, votes peacefully after Monday's riots

Ginsberg residents, the home of Black Consciousness Movement And Steve Biko, came out in numbers on Wednesday morning to cast their votes.

Residents in the area disrupted special votes on Monday by blocking streets with burning tyres and rocks.

“Our protest on Monday had nothing to do with today’s vote. We wanted the leadership to listen to our issues and they did,” a youth said outside the Ginsberg community hall.

By 9am more than 200 people had voted and hundreds more were queuing outside waiting their turn.

Thandi Simanga, 72, was one of the few who voted at the community hall.

“I wanted to ensure that I vote and I encourage other people to come out in numbers,” Simanga said.