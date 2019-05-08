Jacob Zuma's prediction: 'There will be no surprises in these elections'

Zuma congratulated South Africa on holding a peaceful election. "Even during the campaigns, there were no major incidences reported. People are beginning to understand what democracy is. It's not war but a competition of which party leads," he said.

He said in the months leading up to voting day, many described this day as one of the most important days in the history of South Africa. He lauded the "mature democracy".

"Voting seems to be a big business in many parties. Many parties have emerged, more than the ones that were there before, which indicates interests, which is how democracy works," he said.

However, he said news media did not do enough to educate voters by interrogating politicians on their policies, but instead allowed sloganeering to go unchallenged.

"The vote is very important because you must put your vote where you know there will be benefits, improvement of the country - not just because people are shouting better slogans, but which party says it will deliver a better South Africa, better than others. That is one thing in my observation that was lacking in this campaign," said Zuma.

He added that he was "very happy that I have cast my vote in my station" and promised that he made no mistake at the ballot box and voted to his party, the ANC.

Journalists were not allowed to ask Zuma questions.