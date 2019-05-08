Maimane casts his vote in Soweto, warns of 'new struggle' for freedom

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described Wednesday’s elections as "historic".

Immediately after casting his vote at the Presbyterian Church in Dobsonville, Soweto, Maimane told journalists that Wednesday's vote was as special as the country's first democratic elections in 1994.

"Soweto is symbolic in that this a home for many national heroes - Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu ... On such a historic day, it is important to vote here with the people of Soweto to express a hope and a future for our country," said Maimane.

He said Soweto represented a home for the struggle, adding that South Africa was now entering a new struggle - for jobs for its citizens. He said this was a fight for the protection of freedom and the advancement of rights for more South Africans.

Maimane urged South Africans to come out and vote for change.

"I remembered vividly ... when I played in these streets and I remember well the release of Nelson Mandela. Therefore today ... to me, there could be nothing more special, nothing more historic than being able to express our future," said Maimane.